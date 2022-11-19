G20 Summit: US lauds PM Modi for ‘era not of war’ message to Putin

In his earlier statement to Putin in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September this year, PM Modi had said, 'today's era not of war.'
The White House on Friday (local time) lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'today's era isn't of war' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia conflict that has become a part of the outcome statement of the G20 joint declaration at Bali in Indonesia, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The White House on Friday (local time) lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'today's era isn't of war' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia conflict that has become a part of the outcome statement of the G20 joint declaration at Bali in Indonesia, according to the news agency ANI.
In his earlier statement to Putin in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September this year, PM Modi had said, "today's era not of war."
In his earlier statement to Putin in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September this year, PM Modi had said, "today's era not of war."
Addressing a media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We had a successful G20 summit. President Biden spoke with PM Modi and the Indonesian President. India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. PM Modi made it clear that today's era must not be of war."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Addressing a media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We had a successful G20 summit. President Biden spoke with PM Modi and the Indonesian President. India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. PM Modi made it clear that today's era must not be of war."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts," she said as quoted by ANI.
"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts," she said as quoted by ANI.
"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue are vital. Today's era must not be of war," according to the G20 joint declaration adopted on Wednesday," the White House Press Secretary added.
"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue are vital. Today's era must not be of war," according to the G20 joint declaration adopted on Wednesday," the White House Press Secretary added.
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also said that PM Modi's message 'era not of war' resonated very deeply across all delegations and helped bridge the gap across different parties, ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also said that PM Modi's message 'era not of war' resonated very deeply across all delegations and helped bridge the gap across different parties, ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"India played a key role in the successful negotiations of the outcome document," Kwatra said.
"India played a key role in the successful negotiations of the outcome document," Kwatra said.
As India took over G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, all eyes are on India as New Delhi would set the agenda that would create an environment of better cooperation between the global south and advanced nations as it stands non-partisan and enjoys the trust of both.
As India took over G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, all eyes are on India as New Delhi would set the agenda that would create an environment of better cooperation between the global south and advanced nations as it stands non-partisan and enjoys the trust of both.