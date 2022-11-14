G20 Summit: What India will discuss with world leaders? PM Modi explains

G20 Summit: What India will discuss with world leaders? PM Modi explains2 min read . 11:31 AM IST
PM Modi informed that he will highlight India's achievements and its 'unwavering commitment' to collectively address key global issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Indonesia to participate in the G20 summit, said that he will hold extensive discussions with other leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.
In an official statement ahead of his visit to Bali today, PM Modi informed that he will also highlight India's achievements and its 'unwavering commitment' to collectively address key global issues.
He said that the Indonesian President will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit.
"India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," the statement read.
PM Modi also stated that India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth One Family One Future", which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all.
PM Modi was looking forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a reception on Tuesday, he said, adding that on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he will also meet the leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.
The Prime Minister is traveling to Bali later Monday afternoon on a three-day visit (November 14 to 16) to participate in the G20 summit. The G20 leaders are expected to discuss global challenges including the implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and others will also attend the G20 summit in the Indonesian city.
The G20, an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing countries, comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).
