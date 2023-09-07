Leaders from the G20 major economies are gathering in New Delhi, led by India, to tackle pressing global issues amidst a divisive geopolitical climate due to the Ukraine conflict. India has gone to great lengths, employing drones, murals, and large langur cutouts to enhance security and logistics for the event. The World leaders would be arriving in the city tomorrow. Here's a look at what time who would be arriving:
- US President Joe Biden will land around at 6.55 pm (tentative time) and he will be received by Minister of State VK Singh, , an ANI report has cited.
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be received by MOS Ashwini Choubey at 1.40 pm
- Bangaladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be received by MOS Darshan Jardosh at 12:30 pm
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive at 2.15 pmand will be received by MoS Choubey
- The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, will be received by MOS Shobha Karadlaje at 6:20 am, sources close to ANI informed
- China's Premier Li Qiang will be received by MOS Gen (retd.) VK Singh at 7.45 pm while UAE President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as he arrives in the national capital at 8 pm.
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive at 6.15 pm and he will be received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
- The heads of state of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be arriving at 8 am and he will be received by MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.
- French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive at 12:35 pm and he will be received by MOS Anupriya Patel.
The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union, and Singapore.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.