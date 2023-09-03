As world leaders convene for the upcoming G20 Summit in India on September 9-10, they will have the opportunity to indulge in the tantalizing flavors of Indian street food and savor innovative millet dishes. This culinary extravaganza is set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam, where an array of climate-resistant and highly nutritious millet recipes, grown across the country, will be on display.

Not only will this summit address crucial global issues, but it will also offer a unique gastronomic experience. Leaders will get to sample the culinary delights of Chandni Chowk, a renowned hub for Indian street food, as part of their visit to the international media center.

Muktesh Pardeshi, G20 India Special Secretary, expressed enthusiasm about this endeavor, stating that chefs are working diligently to create a menu that encapsulates the essence of Indian cuisine.

"Yes, in some innovative manner, there would be an introduction to street food, and local and regional cuisines of India. The chefs are working overtime to finalise the menu, keeping all aspects in mind. But certainly, there will be some exposure," Pardeshi told PTI

"Delhi is very well known for its street food, particularly the Chandni Chowk area. So, when you visit our international media centre, I am sure you will also get a taste of the street food of India," he said.

He said all hotels where world leaders and delegates will be staying are competing with each other to come up with innovative millet dishes.

Millet-based dishes at G20 events

The International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023, a proposal sponsored by the Indian government and accepted by the United Nations General Assembly, has been championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His vision is to make IYM 2023 a global movement and position India as the hub for millets. These ancient grains are staples for over half a billion people across Asia and Africa and are cultivated in more than 130 countries.

Notably, millet-based dishes have been a consistent feature in the menus of various G20 events held across India during its presidency. From the G20 Tourism Minister's Meeting in Goa to the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, these dishes have been served to delegates.

In Varanasi, the Taj Ganges hotel, where the fourth G20 Culture Working Group and Culture Ministers' Meeting took place, had curated a special menu for delegates, which included Ragi Litti and Chokha.

Luxury hotels in Delhi are also gearing up to offer gourmet delights, including millet-based dishes, to heads of state attending the G20 Summit.