G20 Summit: World leaders to savor Indian local and regional cuisines. Check what's on the menu
World leaders at the G20 Summit in India will have the opportunity to indulge in Indian street food and innovative millet dishes.
As world leaders convene for the upcoming G20 Summit in India on September 9-10, they will have the opportunity to indulge in the tantalizing flavors of Indian street food and savor innovative millet dishes. This culinary extravaganza is set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam, where an array of climate-resistant and highly nutritious millet recipes, grown across the country, will be on display.