G20 trade and investment ministerial meeting to begin in Jaipur from 24 August
It is also critical for the G20 to remove bottlenecks that impede integration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in international trade.
New Delhi: The G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting will be held in Jaipur on 24-25 August. The meeting will be preceded by the fourth and last Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency on 21-22 August, the ministry of commerce & industry said.