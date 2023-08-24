In a video link address today to the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the historical role of trade in connecting people, cultures, and technology. He emphasised how trade and globalisation have lifted millions out of extreme poverty throughout history.

Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism about the Indian economy, stating that India is seen as a land of opportunities, openness, and choices. He mentioned that India has become the fifth-largest global economy due to sustained government efforts, including initiatives like "Reform, Perform, and Transform" and policies promoting competitiveness, transparency, digitisation, and innovation. “We have moved away from red tape to red carpet and liberalized FDI flows", PM Modi said.

He discussed India's achievements, such as the establishment of dedicated freight corridors and industrial zones, liberalizing FDI flows, and initiatives like Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to making India the third-largest global economy in the coming years.

Addressing current global challenges, including the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of rebuilding confidence in international trade and investments among G20 nations. He highlighted India's proposal to create a Generic Framework for Mapping Global Value Chains to assess vulnerabilities and enhance resilience.

"Technology's transformative power in trade is undeniable", PM said. The Prime Minister acknowledged the transformative power of technology in trade, citing India's shift to the online single indirect tax system, GST, and the Unified Logistics Inter-face Platform. He also mentioned initiatives like the 'Open Network for Digital Commerce' and 'High-Level Principles for the Digitalisation of Trade Documents,' emphasising digitisation's potential to enhance market access.

Prime Minister Modi advocated for a rules-based, open, inclusive, and multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core. He mentioned India's advocacy for the Global South's concerns at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference and emphasized supporting MSMEs, which play a significant role in the global economy. He also said that India has integrated MSMEs into public procurement through the online platform and has been working with them to adopt the ethos of ‘Zero Defect’ and ‘Zero Effect’ on the environment.

He stressed India's commitment to integrating MSMEs into global trade and value chains and highlighted the proposed 'Jaipur Initiative' to provide MSMEs with better access to market and business-related information. He expressed confidence that upgrading the Global Trade Help Desk would increase MSMEs' participation in global trade.