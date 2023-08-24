G20 trade ministerial meet: Goyal calls for inclusive trade initiatives1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:20 PM IST
The minister urged the ministers from G20 and other invitee countries to work collectively to achieve concrete, decisive and action-oriented outcomes.
New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the focus of G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) will be on easing barriers to international trade and investment, helping boost productivity and output and fostering economic growth and prosperity for all.