G20: Two-day 'Think-20' meeting to start in Bhopal today

A two-day long Think 20 meeting under G20 will begin in Bhopal from Monday. The meeting will be joined by delegates from more than 90 countries to discuss on topics like 'Global Governance with LiFE, Values, and Wellbeing'
The Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed preparations for the meeting on Saturday. The meeting will be attended by 94 representatives from different countries, reported PTI. MP CM will attend the inaugural session to be held at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre in the city.
The main speaker at the inaugural session will be Tetsushi Sonobe, Dean and CEO of the Assian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo. It is worth noting that several meetings and events will be held across the country during India's G20 leadership.
The meeting will also be joined by Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Law, Defence and Security Slamet Soedarsono, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery, the release said.
The Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) Director General Sachin Chaturvedi and Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Director General Sujan Chinoy, will also join the inaugural session.
Next day, two plenary sessions, a round table meeting and a valedictory session are scheduled. The meeting will be concluded by the Governor's speech, Mangubhai Patel. On the first day, 10 programs will be conducted in tandem with the inaugural session of the event.
Experts will discuss on various issues including investing in children as an investment in future, financing resilient cities and societies, economic systems transformation and one health wellness and traditional medicine.
Talking to reporters on Sunday evening, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the world has faced its worst crisis of COVID pandemic after World War II. Surely, many have recovered from it.
"We are very well placed to provide solutions that the world wants to see the G-20 address as well as take bold, inclusive and result-oriented steps under our presidency," Shringla said.
The event will come to an end with a ‘Bhopal Declaration’. In addition to meetings and discussion sessions, delegates will visit places like Tribal Museum, Sanchi Stupa and other locations. They would also be able to enjoy cultural programs organised for them at the museum.
