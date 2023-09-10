G20: Akshata Murty highly recommends two innovative millet dishes she tasted during the summit. Check here1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 01:09 PM IST
UK PM's wife recommends millet-based dishes at G20 summit; ITC hotel chains promote millets as part of culinary initiative.
Of all the dishes that were served to the G20 leaders and their spouses during the summit, UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty highly recommended two millet-based dishes Avocado and Pearl Millet Salad and Jowar and Jackfruit Haleem, ITC hotel sources informed news agency ANI.