Of all the dishes that were served to the G20 leaders and their spouses during the summit, UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty highly recommended two millet-based dishes Avocado and Pearl Millet Salad and Jowar and Jackfruit Haleem, ITC hotel sources informed news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the G20 Summit in India, the ITC hotel chains have taken a noteworthy culinary initiative by featuring a bouquet of vegetarian dishes crafted from millets, a group of highly nutritious grains.

Two talented women chefs from ITC Sheraton New Delhi have curated a menu that boasts an impressive array of 20 millet-based dishes. This culinary endeavor draws inspiration from the "Mission Millets" initiative of ITC hotel chains, aligning with the United Nations' declaration of 2023 as the International Year of the Millet, a proposal put forth by India to establish itself as a global hub for millet cultivation and consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

G20 Special Dinner at Bharat Mandapam The G20 Special Dinner, hosted by President Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam, welcomed approximately 170 guests. The official dinner menu featured a selection of millet-based dishes.

G20 India's Special Secretary, Muktesh Pardeshi, confirmed that ITC hotel chain was responsible for catering at the Summit venue, highlighting the significance of promoting millets on the global stage.

2023, the International Year of Millets The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Millet is a common term for categorizing small-seeded grasses that are often called Nutri-cereals. Most of the states in India grow one or more millet crop species. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are the major millets producing states.

(With inputs from agency)