G20 update: Foreign ministers to meet in Delhi in March 2023

India has assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G20 and is now set to host the foreign minister's meet in national capital Delhi in March 2023, news agency ANI reported.
The 2023 G20 Delhi summit is the upcoming eighteenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20), a summit scheduled to take place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in 2023.
The expected guest list of this meet includes US President Joe Biden, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, China's President Xi Jinping, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.
"India is taking charge of the G20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the G20 Bali summit last year.
"At such a time, the world is looking at the G20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented," he said.
India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December. The presidency handover ceremony was held as an intimate event, in which the G20 Presidency gavel was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the close of the Bali summit. Indonesia has presidency of 2022.
More than 200 meetings are scheduled to be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on 9-10 September.
The first G20 meeting -- the Sherpa meet -- was held in the first week of December in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
The 55 locations for the meetings span big metros to smaller cities, including those rich in history and scenic beauty such as Hampi and Khajuraho.
These locations will also include Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities that have picturesque landscapes and are rich in cultural heritage.
"So, these cities will also get spruced up as part of the preparations for the G20 meetings," Singh had told PTI in November.
At a press conference in Aizawl, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had said some of the meetings of the influential group were planned to be held across the Northeast and the Mizoram capital would host one of these.
Also, 100 viewpoints would be constructed along highways in the Northeast, starting with nine in Mizoram, he had said.
