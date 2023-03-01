G20FMM: India welcomes Foreign Ministers for G20 meet amid increasing rift between Russia, West over Ukraine war
- While the visiting dignitaries will be welcomed at a gala reception on March 1, the crucial deliberations on various challenges will be held on March 2.
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to take place in physical format from 1-2 March, 2023 in New Delhi under India's presidency. In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally.
