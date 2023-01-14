G20’s first Infrastructure Working Group meeting to be held in Pune

This will be used as a forum to discuss the challenges that cities face, opportunities that cities will bring in the near future, and chart out a course that will make cities more liveable.
NEW DELHI: The first G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency will be held on 16-17 January in Pune, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“The forum will bring together the IWG member countries, guest countries and international organisations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency," it said.
The meeting will be hosted by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, along with Australia and Brazil as the co-chairs.
The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class; promoting quality infrastructure investment; and identifying innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment. The outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group feed into the G20 Finance Track priorities and promote infrastructure development, it added.
In the Pune meeting, discussions will focus on the agenda for the Infrastructure Working Group under the Indian presidency. The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable".
The theme will focus on various facets of making cities economic centres of growth, financing urban infrastructure, building future-ready urban infrastructure, directing fiscal investments for unlocking private financing for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure and mitigating social imbalances.
A high-level workshop will also be complemented on the sidelines of the Pune meeting on “Financing Cities of Tomorrow".
The workshop will discuss relevant themes pertaining to technical and managerial capacity needs to build the cities of tomorrow, investors‘ considerations in increasing private financing and the financial capacity needs of cities of tomorrow, it added.
The G20 meeting was preceded by a number of initiatives by the Pune Municipal Corporation and other Pune city stakeholders, including lectures on G-20, a seminar on ‘Making Cities Future Ready and Importance of Urban Development’, a G-20 cyclothon, a motorbike rally on National Youth Day, cleanliness drive, and model G-20 discussions in the educational institutions.
The initiative aims to involve people from all walks of life in the whole discussions happening around the G20 meeting.
During India’s G-20 Presidency, the G-20 Infrastructure Working Group will be used as a forum to discuss the challenges that cities face, opportunities that cities will bring in the near future, and chart out a course that will make cities more liveable.
The Ministry of Finance will steer the G20 Infrastructure agenda to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action, the ministry said.
