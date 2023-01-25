G20-Startup 20 engagement group to hold inception meeting in Hyderabad

G20-Startup 20 engagement group to hold inception meeting in Hyderabad1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:49 PM IST
The meeting will have delegates from G20 nations and nine special invitees from observer countries, representatives from multilateral organizations as well as the Indian startup ecosystem
New Delhi: Startup 20 Engagement Group, set up under India’s G20 presidency, will deliberate on policy recommendations on entrepreneurship and innovation during its meeting in Hyderabad on 28 and 29 January, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.
