What to expect from G7 foreign ministers' meet in Italy: Mideast crisis, sanctions on Iran, support for Ukraine
The meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Affairs Ministers' in Italy on Wednesday holds significance amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Here's what's expected at the meeting.
Italy held its first of the two Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting on Wednesday, laying a special focus on the Middle-East conflict. The meeting is scheduled to take place on the Italian island of Capri from April 17 to 19. The G7 includes France, Germany, Italy, the UK, the United States, Canada and Japan.