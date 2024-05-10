‘G7 Summit ideal forum for informing global public on AI realities,’ say experts
AI is crucial for informing policy decisions and addressing global challenges. The G20 Summit 2023 adopted a pro-innovation approach towards AI. Pope Francis will discuss AI challenges at the G7 Summit to enhance global understanding of AI complexities.
AI or artificial intelligence has become talk of the town across the world since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022. With its ability to analyze vast amounts of data and provide actionable insights, AI has become indispensable in informing policy decisions and addressing pressing challenges faced by world leaders.