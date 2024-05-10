‘G7 Summit ideal forum for informing global public on AI realities,’ say experts

AI is crucial for informing policy decisions and addressing global challenges. The G20 Summit 2023 adopted a pro-innovation approach towards AI. Pope Francis will discuss AI challenges at the G7 Summit to enhance global understanding of AI complexities.

AI or artificial intelligence has become talk of the town across the world since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022. With its ability to analyze vast amounts of data and provide actionable insights, AI has become indispensable in informing policy decisions and addressing pressing challenges faced by world leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the G20 Summit 2023 hosted by India, the member nations have chosen to adopt a "pro-innovation" regulatory approach, aiming to maximize the benefits of AI while mitigating the associated risks. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also discussed the AI integration with Bill Gates.

In another significant event, AI is expected to take the center stage as Pope Francis is all set to discuss the challenges posed by artificial intelligence at this year's Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit. The pope this year warned against the "perverse" dangers of AI and renewed a call for worldwide regulations to harness it for the common good. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts believe that the G7 Summit will provide an ideal platform to delve into the complexities of AI, thereby enhancing global understanding of the realities surrounding artificial intelligence.

The summit will take place in the southern Italian region of Puglia from June 13-15 that will bring together the leaders of the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan, as well as a few specially invited guests.

Visakh ST, Chief Technology Officer of Simplify3X said AI systems are subject to security flaws, biased algorithms, and data breaches just like any other technology. Hence, robust software testing solutions have been specifically designed to help mitigate any external threats associated with the rising technology, he stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Deeper insights into the system's behaviour can be obtained using specialized tools and techniques created for AI. The G7 Summit is the ideal venue to discuss the intricacies of AI to further inform the global public on the realities of artificial intelligence," ST told Livemint.

Citing an example of Statista report, Tushar Dhawan, Partner at Plus91labs said the global AI market in India is projected to achieve a CAGR of 17.94% through to 2030, and surpass USD5.47 billion in 2024. He also highlighted the inherent limitations of AI like the accuracy of output, while saying why humanizing AI is essential.

"To increase the reliability of AI, constant technological breakthroughs are necessary. Our goal is to improve AI's capabilities through constant innovation, stringent testing procedures, and human oversight. “I think the G7 Summit serves as the perfect forum to discuss the complexities of AI," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The future hinges on integrating such cutting-edge solutions to mitigate vulnerabilities and fortify data defenses, said Dr. Romel Bhattacharjee, Senior Analyst - Technology Research & Advisory at Aranca.

“Prioritizing data protection is not merely a compliance checkbox but a strategic imperative for maintaining consumer trust, upholding brand reputation, and ensuring long-term sustainability in an AI-driven world," he added.

