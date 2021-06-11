G-7 summit: India to support call for new probe into covid origins

According to the leaked draft communiqué, the G-7 leaders will also pledge leaders to deliver at least one billion extra doses of vaccines through dose-sharing and financing over the next year to help cover 80% of the world’s adult population. The one billion additional vaccines doses will include 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine that the US will buy for distribution to some 100 countries. The White House said on Thursday the Biden administration had reached an agreement with Pfizer and a formal announcement would be made by the president in remarks before the G7 Summit. The summit could also look into financing schemes for global covid-19 vaccine manufacturing. At a Quad Leaders’ summit in March, it was decided that India would manufacture one billion doses of covid-19 vaccines for distribution among Southeast Asian countries with the financing to be provided by the US and Japan and Australia to help with the logistics of vaccine distribution.