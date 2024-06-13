G7 Summit: PM Modi to embark on first foreign visit in 3rd term to Italy, likely to meet Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy on Thursday to attend the three-day G7 summit.

Livemint
Updated09:06 AM IST
G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Italy on Thursday.
G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Italy on Thursday.(PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his first foreign visit after taking the oath as the PM of India for the third consecutive term. He will travel to Apulia, Italy, on Thursday to participate in the 50th G7 Summit,  scheduled to be held in Apulia from June 13 to June 15.

ALSO READ: Top events today: PM Modi to leave for G7 meet in Italy; Adobe to announce Q2 FY2024 earnings results, and more

During his visit to Italy, PM Modi is likely to meet Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden. This is PM Modi's first visit abroad after taking over as the Prime Minister on June 9. 

The summit will kick off at 2:45 pm (IST) on Thursday. First, a discussion will be held on Africa, climate change and development. The conversation will then switch to the issues in the Middle East before two sessions dedicated to Ukraine. On Friday, three sessions will focus on Migration, Indo Pacific and Outreach format summit meet.

The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Britain. The European Union participates in all discussions and is represented by the presidents of both the European Council and the European Commission.

The host country traditionally invites nations outside the G7 grouping as guests to join some of the sessions. Italy has thrown open the doors and will this year welcome Pope Francis, the King of Jordan as well as the leaders of Ukraine, India, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Algeria, Tunisia and Mauritania, which holds the presidency of the African Union.

The secretary-general of the United Nations and the heads of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the African Development Bank, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will also be present.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaG7 Summit: PM Modi to embark on first foreign visit in 3rd term to Italy, likely to meet Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

183.80
03:48 AM | 13 JUN 2024
1.55 (0.85%)

GAIL India

216.55
03:48 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-0.4 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

291.80
03:48 AM | 13 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.43%)

Tata Power

454.15
03:48 AM | 13 JUN 2024
4.6 (1.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Macrotech Developers

1,528.20
03:47 AM | 13 JUN 2024
61.15 (4.17%)

KEI Industries

4,840.00
03:47 AM | 13 JUN 2024
177.4 (3.8%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

45.80
03:47 AM | 13 JUN 2024
1.66 (3.76%)

Sobha

2,134.90
03:47 AM | 13 JUN 2024
71 (3.44%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue