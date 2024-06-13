G7 Summit: PM Modi to embark on first foreign visit in 3rd term to Italy, likely to meet Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his first foreign visit after taking the oath as the PM of India for the third consecutive term. He will travel to Apulia, Italy, on Thursday to participate in the 50th G7 Summit, scheduled to be held in Apulia from June 13 to June 15.

During his visit to Italy, PM Modi is likely to meet Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden. This is PM Modi's first visit abroad after taking over as the Prime Minister on June 9.

The summit will kick off at 2:45 pm (IST) on Thursday. First, a discussion will be held on Africa, climate change and development. The conversation will then switch to the issues in the Middle East before two sessions dedicated to Ukraine. On Friday, three sessions will focus on Migration, Indo Pacific and Outreach format summit meet.

The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Britain. The European Union participates in all discussions and is represented by the presidents of both the European Council and the European Commission.

The host country traditionally invites nations outside the G7 grouping as guests to join some of the sessions. Italy has thrown open the doors and will this year welcome Pope Francis, the King of Jordan as well as the leaders of Ukraine, India, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Algeria, Tunisia and Mauritania, which holds the presidency of the African Union.