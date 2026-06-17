G7 Summit: Here is what PM Narendra Modi discussed with world leaders in France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met leaders of G7 countries during the ongoing G7 Summit in France, where he raised several key issues, including tensions in West Asia and the safety of Indian sailors. PM Modi held bilateral meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Indian PM also met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, President William Ruto of Kenya, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan on Tuesday.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What key issues did PM Modi raise at the G7 Summit in France? ⌵ PM Modi raised several key issues, including tensions in West Asia, the safety of Indian sailors, and global maritime security. 2 Why is India focusing on maritime security during the G7 Summit? ⌵ India is emphasizing maritime security to ensure the safety of seafarers and secure global shipping lanes, especially following incidents involving Indian sailors. 3 How are India and Canada strengthening their economic ties at the G7 Summit? ⌵ India and Canada are advancing their economic ties by discussing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and cooperation across trade, energy, and technology sectors. 4 Should global leaders prioritize dialogue to resolve conflicts based on Modi's suggestions at the G7? ⌵ Yes, PM Modi emphasized that long-term solutions to global conflicts should be rooted in dialogue and international cooperation. 5 What is the significance of India's participation in the G7 Summit? ⌵ India's participation is significant as it marks its 13th appearance at the G7, where it highlights its global diplomatic role and commitment to international cooperation.

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Modi, Starmer discuss deepening India-UK ties The meeting between Modi and Starmer focused on deepening India-UK ties in areas such as trade, technology, innovation, defence, and clean energy.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia and the conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on X, Modi described the meeting as "wonderful" and said the past year had been "outstanding" for India-UK relations.

"The trade deal has opened many avenues of economic cooperation. Today's talks focused on how to add even more momentum to India-UK ties," he said.

Modi meets Canada's Mark Carney PM Modi also met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, the two prime ministers welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and noted the progress achieved since Carney's visit to India in March this year, the MEA said in a statement.

Reaffirming their commitment to a "forward-looking strategic partnership", Modi and Carney highlighted the complementarities between the Indian and Canadian economies and underscored the importance of resilient and reliable supply chains for global energy and food security.

The leaders reviewed progress in economic cooperation, including commercial arrangements relating to LNG, LPG and metallurgical coal.

They also expressed satisfaction over the progress in negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding the talks in 2026.

Modi discusses West Asia with UAE President In his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, PM Modi discussed the West Asia situation and underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law to ensure "enduring peace, security and stability" in the region.

"Had a very good meeting with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Modi also expressed gratitude to the UAE government and its president for the "care and concern" for the Indian community living in the UAE.

In a statement, the MEA said that during the meeting, Modi underscored the importance of "dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in advancing enduring peace, security and stability in the West Asia region."

The two sides also called for "continued free, safe, and unimpeded navigation, trade and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz".