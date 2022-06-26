G-7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi receives grand welcome in Germany | Watch video

The G7 is an informal grouping of seven of the world’s advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the European Union
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Munich for a two-day visit to Germany to attend G-7 Summit. The prime minister received a grand welcome after he reached Munich. During the G-7 Summit, PM Modi is likely to discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment, and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries.
"During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries, and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy," Modi had said.
The G7 is an informal grouping of seven of the world’s advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.
The G7 leaders are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.
Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.
From Germany, PM Narendra Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.
Sheikh Khalifa passed away on May 13 after battling illness for the last several years.
According to government officials, PM Modi will have multiple bilateral meetings in addition to attending the G7 during his around 60-hour stay in Germany and the UAE.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Modi will hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 and also the guest countries on the sidelines of the G7 summit. PM Modi will hold meetings with over 12 world leaders during his visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates and will have over 15 hectic engagements.
Separately, PM Modi will address the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat today at 11 am. Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on the last Sunday of every month.
