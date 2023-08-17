Russia war fallout may hurt Indian diamond exports3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:18 PM IST
The G7 nations, an informal bloc of advanced democracies led by the US, is threatening to halt the imports of certain grades of polished diamonds from India that use rough diamonds indirectly sourced from Russia.
MUMBAI : The Indian diamond trade, which produces nine out of 10 of the world’s polished diamonds and employs over 4 million, could face collateral damage from the Russian war.
