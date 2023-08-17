Russia war fallout may hurt Indian diamond exports

“If there is a ban on imports into the G7, we are hoping it is only on polished diamonds of 1 carat and above and not on smaller stones over which India enjoys a monopoly on cutting and polishing, as that could have a direct bearing on smaller diamantaires and the labour they employ for processing roughs," the source said, requesting anonymity. He added, however, that consignments in the pipeline would not be impacted as they would be “grandfathered," in the event a decision is taken to ban. That means the ban would take prospective effect.