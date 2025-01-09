Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday took a swipe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Goods and Service Tax (GST) and said that even 90 months after the implementation of GST, new circulars are being issued.

Speaking to ANI in Rajasthan, Khera referred to GST as Gabbar Sitharaman Tax, and said it has affected everyone.

“GST has affected the common traders, the middle class, and consumers. Even farmers have not been spared. The tax that should have been very easy, has become very difficult and heartless…GST is Gabbar Sitharaman Tax.”

He further added that it has been 90 months since the implementation of GST, but still, new circulars are issued every day.

The remark gains significance as several sectors seek reduction in GST rates ahead of the Union Budget in February 2025.

On Tuesday, Congress accused the government of being interested only in imposing new levies, and called GST the world’s “worst” such regime.

Congress spokesperson Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam said, "The country has reached a point where the middle class is propping the government’s tax revenue because corporates are not paying as much tax revenues due to a downturn in business.

Calling the present system ‘tax terrorism’, the Congress leader hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ‘rectify the faulty’ GST system.

Meanwhile, GST collections in December, in gross terms, were at ₹1.76 lakh crore, according to data from the finance ministry.

In December 2023, the total collection was to the tune of ₹1.64 lakh crore.

Gems, jewellery sector urges govt To ease the cost burden on the industry, the gems and jewellery sector has urged the government for a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) to 1 per cent on revenue equivalence ratio.