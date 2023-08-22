Ever since Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2' has been released on the silver screen it is unstoppable at the box office. And, now it has created history on the eleventh day after the movie was released in theatres.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this exciting news with the fans and wrote,"CROSSES ‘DANGAL’, NEXT ‘KGF 2’… #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Dangal… Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 388.60 cr. #India biz."

Interestingly, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected ₹55.40 crore.

On Monday, taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘GADAR 2’ CREATES HISTORY, SETS NEW RECORD… #Gadar2 has DEMOLISHED the *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun] total of TOP 5 *highest grossing #Hindi films* by a wide margin… #Gadar2: ₹ 90.47 cr Vs [1] #Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 cr [2] #Baahubali2: ₹ 80.75 cr [3] #KGF2: ₹ 52.49 cr [4] #Dangal: ₹ 73.70 cr [5] #Sanju: ₹ 62.97 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version ONLY."

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol spoke of his joy over the successful box-office run of his latest release, "Gadar 2", as he introduced a special screening of the film in London.

Organised by the Indian High Commission in London and its cultural wing, the Nehru Centre, the packed screening at Vue cinema Leicester Square on Monday night brought together diplomats, community leaders as well as artists such as filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor. The event opened with the beats of the dhol as Deol made a grand entrance before addressing the gathering.

"Indians all over the world are celebrating this film, I can't tell you how beautiful it is. I never expected it to be what it was, what it is right now," said Deol, who reprised his role of Tara Singh from the 2001 box-office hit "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" alongside Ameesha Patel as Sakeena.

"I believe that every man wants his wife to be like Sakeena and every woman wants her husband to be like Tara Singh. And, the family, the way they hold on together and fight off everything, that's the basic USP (unique selling point) of the story," he said.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

