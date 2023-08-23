Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Sunny Deol's blockbuster all set to mint ₹400 crore1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar 2' crosses ₹400 crore mark at the box office.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ is inching closer to become the 4th movie to hit the ₹400 crore club. It performed well on its first 11 days at the box office and earned ₹ 388.60 crore in the Box Office. And as per early estimates, the movie earned ₹11.50 crore on its twelfth day, sacnilk cited.