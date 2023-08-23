Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ is inching closer to become the 4th movie to hit the ₹400 crore club. It performed well on its first 11 days at the box office and earned ₹ 388.60 crore in the Box Office. And as per early estimates, the movie earned ₹11.50 crore on its twelfth day, sacnilk cited.

The movie is also set for a new record dawrfing the collections of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ on the second Monday since being released.

Taking to Twitter handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “CROSSES ‘DANGAL’, NEXT ‘KGF 2’… #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Dangal… Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 388.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across the country, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Interestingly, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected ₹55.40 crore on August 15.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

In an recent interview, Sunny Deol said that Gadar was a film that he had first done two decades back but still had a connect with fans.

(With inputs from agencies)