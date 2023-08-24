comScore
Gadar 2, the sequel to the popular movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is earning 10 crore on second weekdays on an average that “no other Indian film has amassed". 

During its first 13 days in theatres, the film earned Rs. 411.10 crore. Early estimates suggest that it brought in 10.40 crore on its 13th day, according to Sacnilk which estimates that the movie may earn 9.50 crore on Day 14, August 24.

Also read: Gadar 2, Jailer contest on box office; mint over 400 crore each in 13 days

Gadar 2 crossed 400-crore mark at the domestic Box Office on August 21, which was on Day 11 of its release. The movie is also on track to set a new record by surpassing the collections of 'Baahubali 2' and "Pathaan' soon. 

As of now, "Pathaan" holds the record as the highest domestic grosser with collections of 543.05 crore while "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" boasts a lifetime domestic collection of 510.99 crore (for Hindi version).

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the remarkable success of "Gadar 2" on Twitter, expressing his confidence that the film will continue to excel at the box office. He noted that "Gadar 2" has already crossed the Rs. 400-crore mark and is poised to challenge the records of "Baahubali 2" and "Pathaan" in terms of box office earnings in India.

Actor Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude to the audience as "Gadar 2" crossed the 400-crore mark at the domestic box office. In a press statement, production banner Zee Studios revealed that "Gadar 2" collected 12.10 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total box office earnings to 400.70 crore net. The makers claimed that "no other Indian film has amassed over 10 crores net on second weekdays."

Also read: OMG 2 Box Office collection slows down in Week 2: Check how much it earned

Sunny Deol took to his official Instagram page to share a video in which he expressed his appreciation for the film's success and the audience's support. 

He stated, “Thank you, everyone, that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed 400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena, and the whole family. Thank you."

In a recent interview, Sunny Deol expressed his appreciation for the enduring connection that 'Gadar' has with fans, even after two decades since its release.

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM IST
