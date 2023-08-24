Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's blockbuster all set to cross ₹420 crore2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM IST
'Gadar 2' crosses ₹400 crore mark at the box office, set to challenge 'Baahubali 2' and 'Pathaan' records.
Gadar 2, the sequel to the popular movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is earning ₹10 crore on second weekdays on an average that “no other Indian film has amassed".
Actor Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude to the audience as "Gadar 2" crossed the ₹400-crore mark at the domestic box office. In a press statement, production banner Zee Studios revealed that "Gadar 2" collected ₹12.10 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total box office earnings to ₹400.70 crore net. The makers claimed that "no other Indian film has amassed over ₹10 crores net on second weekdays."
Sunny Deol took to his official Instagram page to share a video in which he expressed his appreciation for the film's success and the audience's support.
He stated, “Thank you, everyone, that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena, and the whole family. Thank you."
In a recent interview, Sunny Deol expressed his appreciation for the enduring connection that 'Gadar' has with fans, even after two decades since its release.