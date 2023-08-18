"Gadar 2", starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, earned ₹23.28 crore on the seventh day of its release taking its total domestic box office earnings to ₹264.63 crore, according to the makers.

Taking to X, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… #Gadar2 puts up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in Week 1… Will hit ₹ 300 cr TODAY [second Fri]… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Total: ₹ 284.63 cr. #India biz.

The #BO performance of #Gadar2 is a REVELATION in mass pockets… The craze for this film is UNPARALLELED… In fact, after a very, very long time, the multiplexes, as well as single screens at mass sectors, are experiencing this kind of HYSTERIA."

"Mohabbatein jab milti hain .. aashirwad jab milta hai .. toh kamaal hota hai .. 6th day .. collection never before like this .. GOD is v kind," the director said in his post.

Helmed by director Anil Sharma, this film serves as a follow-up to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha." Produced by Zee Studios, the movie made its theatrical debut on August 11.

The movie maintained its momentum through the weekend, experiencing a notable increase in collections on Sunday. However, there was a slight dip on the following Monday, marked by a decrease of -25.15%. Nevertheless, Gadar 2 rebounded on Tuesday with a surge of 43.15%, showcasing its resilience. As per early estimates, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starter earned ₹22 crore on Thursday.

ANI reported that Mithoon's collaboration with the team behind 'Gadar 2' has given rise to a musical soundtrack, speaking about the success of movie, he said, "We have learned that the essence of Gita. It also says that change is the rule of life. Things that change continue to be relevant and should continue to evolve. I never did anything artificial, and I only did what I felt like doing at the time," he continued.

He added, “When I did the music of ‘Gadar 2,’ it looks like I have done the song in ‘Dil jhoom’ in the movie that is shown in the story that it is filmed in Pakistan. We have tried to incorporate the language and environment that is there. There is a herd who is praying in a different way, its essence is in what Sukhwinder Singh has sung for it, so I think every story. Every situation has its own fragrance and according to that, when we act differently."

About his music, Mithoon said, “I am a human being first and foremost, and humans are very aware of emotion. Our entire being is made up of emotion, and I try to incorporate that into my music. My music always connects with me when I speak the truth and express my innermost sentiments; this strategy has always served me well. My music appeals to people's emotions because of this."

