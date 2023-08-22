The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, has taken the Box Office by storm. The film's enthralling narrative combined with an impeccable star cast of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has resonated well with the audience, propelling it to reach new heights of success. Let’s take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Gadar 2 Box Office collections.

Day 1 (1st Friday)

The film started with a bang, raking in a remarkable ₹40.1 crore on its opening day, setting the tone for its impressive journey ahead.

Day 2 (1st Saturday)

The momentum continued on the second day, with Gadar 2 garnering ₹43.08 crore, exhibiting a growth of 7.43% compared to its opening day.

Day 3 (1st Sunday)

The first weekend proved to be monumental, as the film witnessed a notable jump in collections, earning ₹51.7 crore, marking a 20.01% increase from the previous day.

Day 4 (1st Monday)

While the collections experienced a dip on Monday, the film still managed to amass ₹38.7 crore, showcasing its resilience even on weekdays.

Day 5 (1st Tuesday)

The following day witnessed a significant surge, with Gadar 2 accumulating ₹55.4 crore, a remarkable 43.15% increase compared to the previous day.

Day 6 (1st Wednesday)

Despite facing a decline in collections on Wednesday, the film gathered ₹32.37 crore, continuing its strong performance.

Day 7 (1st Thursday)

Maintaining its steady run, Gadar 2 added ₹23.28 crore to its ever-growing box office tally on Thursday.

Week 1 Collection

The film's first-week collection stood at an astonishing ₹284.63 crore, solidifying its position as a major box office powerhouse.

Day 8 to 11 (2nd Friday to 2nd Monday)

The second weekend witnessed Gadar 2 sustaining its popularity, with collections of ₹20.5 crore, ₹31.07 crore, ₹38.9 crore, and an early estimate of ₹14.00 crore on Monday.

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan

The cumulative performance of Gadar 2 has not only surpassed expectations but also marked a significant milestone in the realm of Indian cinema. However, Sunny Deol’s movie is yet to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While Gadar 2 has collected ₹389.10 crore after 11 days, SRK’s all-time blockbuster minted ₹401.4 crore in the same period. Pathaan’s India box Office stands at ₹543.09 crore.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk