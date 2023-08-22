Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Gadar 2 Box Office collections Day 11: Sunny Deol’s movie continues phenomenal run; but has it surpassed SRK’s Pathaan?

Gadar 2 Box Office collections Day 11: Sunny Deol’s movie continues phenomenal run; but has it surpassed SRK’s Pathaan?

2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Gadar Box Office collections: Sunny Deol's movie continues its impressive run, surpassing expectations and setting new milestones.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol poses for a photograph during a press conference for celebration of success his film 'Gadar 2', in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, has taken the Box Office by storm. The film's enthralling narrative combined with an impeccable star cast of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has resonated well with the audience, propelling it to reach new heights of success. Let’s take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Gadar 2 Box Office collections.

Day 1 (1st Friday)

The film started with a bang, raking in a remarkable 40.1 crore on its opening day, setting the tone for its impressive journey ahead.

Day 2 (1st Saturday)

The momentum continued on the second day, with Gadar 2 garnering 43.08 crore, exhibiting a growth of 7.43% compared to its opening day.

Day 3 (1st Sunday)

The first weekend proved to be monumental, as the film witnessed a notable jump in collections, earning 51.7 crore, marking a 20.01% increase from the previous day.

Also Read: Sunny Deol on Bank of Baroda's auction notice for Juhu property: ‘I won’t say anything because…’

Day 4 (1st Monday)

While the collections experienced a dip on Monday, the film still managed to amass 38.7 crore, showcasing its resilience even on weekdays.

Day 5 (1st Tuesday)

The following day witnessed a significant surge, with Gadar 2 accumulating 55.4 crore, a remarkable 43.15% increase compared to the previous day.

Day 6 (1st Wednesday)

Despite facing a decline in collections on Wednesday, the film gathered 32.37 crore, continuing its strong performance.

Day 7 (1st Thursday)

Maintaining its steady run, Gadar 2 added 23.28 crore to its ever-growing box office tally on Thursday.

Week 1 Collection

The film's first-week collection stood at an astonishing 284.63 crore, solidifying its position as a major box office powerhouse.

Also Read: Gadar 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol’s movie shatters Box Office records, refuses to slow down

Day 8 to 11 (2nd Friday to 2nd Monday)

The second weekend witnessed Gadar 2 sustaining its popularity, with collections of 20.5 crore, 31.07 crore, 38.9 crore, and an early estimate of 14.00 crore on Monday.

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan

The cumulative performance of Gadar 2 has not only surpassed expectations but also marked a significant milestone in the realm of Indian cinema. However, Sunny Deol’s movie is yet to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While Gadar 2 has collected 389.10 crore after 11 days, SRK’s all-time blockbuster minted 401.4 crore in the same period. Pathaan’s India box Office stands at 543.09 crore.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.