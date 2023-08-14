'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Gadar 2 dominates box office in its opening weekend, impressing audiences across India.
The much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, showcasing a remarkable performance in its initial three days since release. The film, known for its compelling narrative and star-studded cast with Sunny Deol leading the team, has captured the hearts of audiences across India. Here's a breakdown of the box office collections for the first weekend:
It is important to note that the box office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.