The much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, showcasing a remarkable performance in its initial three days since release. The film, known for its compelling narrative and star-studded cast with Sunny Deol leading the team, has captured the hearts of audiences across India. Here's a breakdown of the box office collections for the first weekend:

Gadar 2: Day 1 collection

The film roared into theatres with an impressive opening day collection of ₹40.1 crore, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience. This robust start reflects the eager anticipation that had been building around Gadar 2, as fans flocked to theatres to witness the continuation of this gripping saga.

Gadar 2: Day 2 collection

As the weekend progressed, Gadar 2 continued to dominate the box office, amassing ₹43.08 crore on its second day, as per Sacnilk. This marked a notable 7.43% increase from its opening day collection, indicating strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews from moviegoers.

Gadar 2: Day 3 collection

The film's momentum showed no signs of waning on the first Sunday, with an estimated collection of ₹52 crore, as per Sacnilk. This impressive figure represents a significant 20.71% growth from the previous day's earnings, underlining the movie's widespread appeal and engaging storyline.

Gadar 2: Overall collection

With an extraordinary cumulative collection of ₹135.18 crore over the weekend, Gadar 2 has firmly established itself as a major box office success. This impressive total reflects the unwavering support of the audience, who have embraced the film with open arms.

As film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh points out, it’s “crystal clear by now" that Gadar 2 would have earned much more if it was a solo release, not clashing with other movies like Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer and even Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which is still going strong in its third week.