comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 11:57:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.85 -2.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.65 -2.53%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 0%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.75 -1.46%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,557 0.35%
Business News/ News / India/  'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend
Back

The much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, showcasing a remarkable performance in its initial three days since release. The film, known for its compelling narrative and star-studded cast with Sunny Deol leading the team, has captured the hearts of audiences across India. Here's a breakdown of the box office collections for the first weekend:

Gadar 2: Day 1 collection

The film roared into theatres with an impressive opening day collection of 40.1 crore, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience. This robust start reflects the eager anticipation that had been building around Gadar 2, as fans flocked to theatres to witness the continuation of this gripping saga.

Also Read: Gadar 2 gives single-screen cinemas a much-needed boost

Gadar 2: Day 2 collection

As the weekend progressed, Gadar 2 continued to dominate the box office, amassing 43.08 crore on its second day, as per Sacnilk. This marked a notable 7.43% increase from its opening day collection, indicating strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews from moviegoers.

Gadar 2: Day 3 collection

The film's momentum showed no signs of waning on the first Sunday, with an estimated collection of 52 crore, as per Sacnilk. This impressive figure represents a significant 20.71% growth from the previous day's earnings, underlining the movie's widespread appeal and engaging storyline.

Gadar 2: Overall collection

With an extraordinary cumulative collection of 135.18 crore over the weekend, Gadar 2 has firmly established itself as a major box office success. This impressive total reflects the unwavering support of the audience, who have embraced the film with open arms.

Also Read: Gadar 2 screening stopped midway as projector breaks down in Noida, angry viewers demand refund

As film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh points out, it’s “crystal clear by now" that Gadar 2 would have earned much more if it was a solo release, not clashing with other movies like Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer and even Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which is still going strong in its third week.

It is important to note that the box office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout