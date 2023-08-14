'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Gadar 2 dominates box office in its opening weekend, impressing audiences across India.
Gadar 2 dominates box office in its opening weekend, impressing audiences across India.
The much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, showcasing a remarkable performance in its initial three days since release. The film, known for its compelling narrative and star-studded cast with Sunny Deol leading the team, has captured the hearts of audiences across India. Here's a breakdown of the box office collections for the first weekend:
The much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, showcasing a remarkable performance in its initial three days since release. The film, known for its compelling narrative and star-studded cast with Sunny Deol leading the team, has captured the hearts of audiences across India. Here's a breakdown of the box office collections for the first weekend:
The film roared into theatres with an impressive opening day collection of ₹40.1 crore, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience. This robust start reflects the eager anticipation that had been building around Gadar 2, as fans flocked to theatres to witness the continuation of this gripping saga.
The film roared into theatres with an impressive opening day collection of ₹40.1 crore, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience. This robust start reflects the eager anticipation that had been building around Gadar 2, as fans flocked to theatres to witness the continuation of this gripping saga.
As the weekend progressed, Gadar 2 continued to dominate the box office, amassing ₹43.08 crore on its second day, as per Sacnilk. This marked a notable 7.43% increase from its opening day collection, indicating strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews from moviegoers.
As the weekend progressed, Gadar 2 continued to dominate the box office, amassing ₹43.08 crore on its second day, as per Sacnilk. This marked a notable 7.43% increase from its opening day collection, indicating strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews from moviegoers.
The film's momentum showed no signs of waning on the first Sunday, with an estimated collection of ₹52 crore, as per Sacnilk. This impressive figure represents a significant 20.71% growth from the previous day's earnings, underlining the movie's widespread appeal and engaging storyline.
The film's momentum showed no signs of waning on the first Sunday, with an estimated collection of ₹52 crore, as per Sacnilk. This impressive figure represents a significant 20.71% growth from the previous day's earnings, underlining the movie's widespread appeal and engaging storyline.
With an extraordinary cumulative collection of ₹135.18 crore over the weekend, Gadar 2 has firmly established itself as a major box office success. This impressive total reflects the unwavering support of the audience, who have embraced the film with open arms.
With an extraordinary cumulative collection of ₹135.18 crore over the weekend, Gadar 2 has firmly established itself as a major box office success. This impressive total reflects the unwavering support of the audience, who have embraced the film with open arms.
As film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh points out, it’s “crystal clear by now" that Gadar 2 would have earned much more if it was a solo release, not clashing with other movies like Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer and even Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which is still going strong in its third week.
As film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh points out, it’s “crystal clear by now" that Gadar 2 would have earned much more if it was a solo release, not clashing with other movies like Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer and even Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which is still going strong in its third week.
It is important to note that the box office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.
It is important to note that the box office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.