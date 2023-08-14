Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend

'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Gadar 2 dominates box office in its opening weekend, impressing audiences across India.

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

The much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, showcasing a remarkable performance in its initial three days since release. The film, known for its compelling narrative and star-studded cast with Sunny Deol leading the team, has captured the hearts of audiences across India. Here's a breakdown of the box office collections for the first weekend:

Gadar 2: Day 1 collection

The film roared into theatres with an impressive opening day collection of 40.1 crore, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience. This robust start reflects the eager anticipation that had been building around Gadar 2, as fans flocked to theatres to witness the continuation of this gripping saga.

Also Read: Gadar 2 gives single-screen cinemas a much-needed boost

Gadar 2: Day 2 collection

As the weekend progressed, Gadar 2 continued to dominate the box office, amassing 43.08 crore on its second day, as per Sacnilk. This marked a notable 7.43% increase from its opening day collection, indicating strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews from moviegoers.

Gadar 2: Day 3 collection

The film's momentum showed no signs of waning on the first Sunday, with an estimated collection of 52 crore, as per Sacnilk. This impressive figure represents a significant 20.71% growth from the previous day's earnings, underlining the movie's widespread appeal and engaging storyline.

Gadar 2: Overall collection

With an extraordinary cumulative collection of 135.18 crore over the weekend, Gadar 2 has firmly established itself as a major box office success. This impressive total reflects the unwavering support of the audience, who have embraced the film with open arms.

Also Read: Gadar 2 screening stopped midway as projector breaks down in Noida, angry viewers demand refund

As film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh points out, it’s “crystal clear by now" that Gadar 2 would have earned much more if it was a solo release, not clashing with other movies like Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer and even Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which is still going strong in its third week.

It is important to note that the box office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
