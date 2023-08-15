In a triumphant display of its cinematic appeal, Gadar 2 has maintained its remarkable Box Office performance over its first five days of release, garnering significant attention from audiences across India. The film, which marks a much-anticipated sequel, has showcased consistent momentum since its opening day. The Sunny Deol starrer, as per Sacnilk, has become the biggest Independence Day movie In the history of Indian cinema .

Gadar 2 Day 1 Box Office collection

The film burst onto the scene on its opening day, amassing a staggering ₹40.1 crore in India. This impressive debut set a solid foundation for what was to follow.

Gadar 2 Day 2 Box Office collection

The second day witnessed a commendable 7.43% growth, as Gadar 2 raked in ₹43.08 crore on its first Saturday, further solidifying its box office prowess.

Gadar 2 Day 3 Box Office collection

The cinematic spectacle continued to enthral audiences, as the film's earnings soared to ₹51.7 crore on its first Sunday, reflecting an impressive 20.01% surge in collections.

Gadar 2 Day 4 Box Office collection

Following its triumphant weekend, the movie witnessed a marginal drop in collections on its first Monday, amassing ₹38.70 crore. Although experiencing a decrease of 25.15%, the film's overall performance remained robust.

Gadar 2 Day 5 Box Office collection

On its fifth day, Gadar 2 continues to capture the imagination of cinema-goers, potentially earning around ₹55.00 crore, as per estimates. The film's steady and promising trajectory has left fans eagerly awaiting its further accomplishments.

Gadar 2 total Box Office collection

The cumulative collection for Gadar 2 over its first five days stands at an impressive ₹228.58 crore, including estimates for the Independence Day, affirming its status as a box office powerhouse.

Disclaimer: All data have been taken from Sacnilk. It is important to note that the Box Office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.