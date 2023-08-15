Gadar 2 now biggest Independence Day movie in history: Check Box Office collection of Sunny Deol’s blockbuster1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Gadar 2 maintains strong Box Office performance, becoming biggest Independence Day movie in Indian cinema.
In a triumphant display of its cinematic appeal, Gadar 2 has maintained its remarkable Box Office performance over its first five days of release, garnering significant attention from audiences across India. The film, which marks a much-anticipated sequel, has showcased consistent momentum since its opening day. The Sunny Deol starrer, as per Sacnilk, has become the biggest Independence Day movie In the history of Indian cinema.