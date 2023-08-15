Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Gadar 2 now biggest Independence Day movie in history: Check Box Office collection of Sunny Deol’s blockbuster

Gadar 2 now biggest Independence Day movie in history: Check Box Office collection of Sunny Deol’s blockbuster

1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Gadar 2 maintains strong Box Office performance, becoming biggest Independence Day movie in Indian cinema.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is creating history at the Box Office

In a triumphant display of its cinematic appeal, Gadar 2 has maintained its remarkable Box Office performance over its first five days of release, garnering significant attention from audiences across India. The film, which marks a much-anticipated sequel, has showcased consistent momentum since its opening day. The Sunny Deol starrer, as per Sacnilk, has become the biggest Independence Day movie In the history of Indian cinema.

In a triumphant display of its cinematic appeal, Gadar 2 has maintained its remarkable Box Office performance over its first five days of release, garnering significant attention from audiences across India. The film, which marks a much-anticipated sequel, has showcased consistent momentum since its opening day. The Sunny Deol starrer, as per Sacnilk, has become the biggest Independence Day movie In the history of Indian cinema.

Gadar 2 Day 1 Box Office collection

The film burst onto the scene on its opening day, amassing a staggering 40.1 crore in India. This impressive debut set a solid foundation for what was to follow.

Gadar 2 Day 1 Box Office collection

The film burst onto the scene on its opening day, amassing a staggering 40.1 crore in India. This impressive debut set a solid foundation for what was to follow.

Gadar 2 Day 2 Box Office collection

The second day witnessed a commendable 7.43% growth, as Gadar 2 raked in 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, further solidifying its box office prowess.

Gadar 2 Day 2 Box Office collection

The second day witnessed a commendable 7.43% growth, as Gadar 2 raked in 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, further solidifying its box office prowess.

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend

Gadar 2 Day 3 Box Office collection

The cinematic spectacle continued to enthral audiences, as the film's earnings soared to 51.7 crore on its first Sunday, reflecting an impressive 20.01% surge in collections.

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend

Gadar 2 Day 3 Box Office collection

The cinematic spectacle continued to enthral audiences, as the film's earnings soared to 51.7 crore on its first Sunday, reflecting an impressive 20.01% surge in collections.

Gadar 2 Day 4 Box Office collection

Following its triumphant weekend, the movie witnessed a marginal drop in collections on its first Monday, amassing 38.70 crore. Although experiencing a decrease of 25.15%, the film's overall performance remained robust.

Gadar 2 Day 4 Box Office collection

Following its triumphant weekend, the movie witnessed a marginal drop in collections on its first Monday, amassing 38.70 crore. Although experiencing a decrease of 25.15%, the film's overall performance remained robust.

Gadar 2 Day 5 Box Office collection

On its fifth day, Gadar 2 continues to capture the imagination of cinema-goers, potentially earning around 55.00 crore, as per estimates. The film's steady and promising trajectory has left fans eagerly awaiting its further accomplishments.

Gadar 2 Day 5 Box Office collection

On its fifth day, Gadar 2 continues to capture the imagination of cinema-goers, potentially earning around 55.00 crore, as per estimates. The film's steady and promising trajectory has left fans eagerly awaiting its further accomplishments.

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' team arranges special screening for President Droupadi Murmu

Gadar 2 total Box Office collection

The cumulative collection for Gadar 2 over its first five days stands at an impressive 228.58 crore, including estimates for the Independence Day, affirming its status as a box office powerhouse.

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' team arranges special screening for President Droupadi Murmu

Gadar 2 total Box Office collection

The cumulative collection for Gadar 2 over its first five days stands at an impressive 228.58 crore, including estimates for the Independence Day, affirming its status as a box office powerhouse.

Disclaimer: All data have been taken from Sacnilk. It is important to note that the Box Office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.

Disclaimer: All data have been taken from Sacnilk. It is important to note that the Box Office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.