According to Sacnilk.com, "Gadar 2" has achieved the milestone of entering the ₹100-crore club in India. The film, starring Sunny Deol, managed to collect over ₹50 crore at the box office on the third day of its release.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol fans are fondly remembering a time when “Iron Man" Robert Downey Jr. apparently commented on the Bollywood actor's “walk".

This unexpected acknowledgment by Iron Man sent the Internet into a frenzy. The post, originating in 2014, garnered a multitude of reactions from Indian fans. “Iron Man" Robert Downey Jr. shared a story, which seems to be no more available online.

“I think the answer is clear," wrote RDJ while not clarifying what he actually meant.

One Facebook user humorously commented, "The day isn't too far when there will be a comparison between ACP Pradyuman and Sherlock Holmes!" Another quizzically asked, "From where in the world did Sunny Deol come into this comparison?" A surprised response exclaimed, "WHAT!!???? SUNNY DEOL !!! really!!? RDJ knows him?"

A fan exclaimed, "Sunny Deol! Oh my, I never expected he would be compared to IRON MAN and THE WOLVERINE someday. Acche din aa gaye. (Only Indians would get this line.)" Another supporter wrote, "Sorry RDJ, but this time it's Sunny Deol... because Paaji doesn't need a tin suit to be a superhero; his 2.5kg ka haat (arms) are enough for all the bad guys out there." One user was genuinely amazed that Robert Downey Jr. shared the link, saying, “So RDJ reads Indian news sites. That's F!!"

Sunny Deol's fans flooded the comment section with their opinions. One user highlighted, "Sunny Deol is the actor who changed the way people saw action movies in India…. If Robert Downey Jr. is an international actor, it doesn't mean we should start making fun of Sunny."

Another comment chimed in, "If Sunny Deol gets an Iron Man suit, there's no need for Avengers. Avengers will sit at home and enjoy popcorn." A third user playfully remarked, “Sunny Deol's arms are heavier than your suit."

One fan crowned Sunny Deol a superior Avenger, proclaiming, “Sunny Deol is the HULK of INDIAN AVENGERS!!! Salute to Sunny Paaji!"

Among the numerous comments that flooded the post, one user reacted by stating, "With all due respect, anyone can walk coolly when protected by the Iron Man suit. But no one can beat Sunny Deol whether it's walking in front of an explosion or in front of 100 enemies after killing 2 dozen of them with a hand-pump (courtesy: Gadar)."