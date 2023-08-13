The screening of Sunny Deol's new film Gadar 2 was interrupted several times in Noida's Logix mall on Sunday as the projector was not working properly. The viewers were agitated with the arrangements and asked the theater authorities for a refund. The police also rushed to the sport to ensure the situation remains in control.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is receiving a massive response from the audience with people thronging theatres in a bid to feel the nostalgia of 2001 when the prequel Gadar was released. The people are praising the film for the right amount of drama, emotion, and action.

Gadar 2 collections

As per Sacnilk.com, this high-octane movie garnered an impressive sum of ₹43 crores at the national box office on the second day following its initial release. If we add the earnings of Day 1, the total collections by Gadar 2 reach a whopping ₹83 crore and the weekend is not over yet.

Paired with the emblematic representation of the hand pump scene, the film intricately explored the lasting impact left by Tara Singh and Sakeena. Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the 'Crush India Movement' in 1971, the narrative unfolded the brave odyssey of Tara Singh into Pakistan to liberate his son, Charan Jeet Singh (depicted by Utkarsh Sharma), from the grasp of the Pakistani Army.

Film critic Taran Adarsh praised that film for its patriotic flavor coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance, he added.

“#OneWordReview…#Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER. #Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavor coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review #Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations… Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part], and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer. #UtkarshSharma does very well and so do #AmeeshaPatel and #SimrattKaur… #ManishWadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre. #Gadar2 could’ve done with a shorter run time and a few over-stretched sequences," Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.