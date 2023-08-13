Gadar 2 screening stopped midway as projector breaks down in Noida, angry viewers demand refund1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
The viewers of Gadar 2 were agitated with the arrangements and asked the theater authorities for a refund
The screening of Sunny Deol's new film Gadar 2 was interrupted several times in Noida's Logix mall on Sunday as the projector was not working properly. The viewers were agitated with the arrangements and asked the theater authorities for a refund. The police also rushed to the sport to ensure the situation remains in control.