“#OneWordReview…#Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER. #Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavor coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review #Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations… Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part], and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer. #UtkarshSharma does very well and so do #AmeeshaPatel and #SimrattKaur… #ManishWadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre. #Gadar2 could’ve done with a shorter run time and a few over-stretched sequences," Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

