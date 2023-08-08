Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma is achieving remarkable milestones in terms of advance booking figures.

As per analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 is experiencing an exceptional surge in advance ticket sales, surpassing the impressive count of 76,600 bookings for its inaugural day.

Adarsh further highlighted that the PVR chain alone has successfully vented 33,000 tickets for Gadar 2's premiere.

In addition, both INOX and Cinepolis have contributed to this success by vending 25,500 and 18,100 tickets respectively for the film's August 11 release. Altogether, this translates to a cumulative figure of over 76,600 tickets already secured for the movie's opening day.

Earlier on August 5, actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel visited the Attari-Wagah border, ANI reported. Ameesha Patel was dressed in a blue suit that echoed her character's style in the film. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol donned a yellow kurta, complementing it with an olive green turban.

Following the Beating Retreat Ceremony, the co-stars engaged in a lively Bhangra performance. Accompanying the celebratory atmosphere, singer Udit Narayan was observed singing during the event.

According to ANI, the film unfolds within the backdrop of the tumultuous 'Crush India Movement' of 1971, showcasing Tara Singh's daring journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charan Jeet Singh (portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma), from the clutches of the Pakistani Army.

Under the direction of Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film's creators took a unique approach to its promotion by initially attaching the teaser to the re-release of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' in theaters on June 9, prior to its official online release.

Director Anil Sharma said, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries."

(With insights from ANI)