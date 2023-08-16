comScore
'Gadar 2': Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's movie emerges as Box Office sensation; check 5-day collections
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has stormed the Indian Box Office, leaving a trail of impressive collections in its wake. The film, released on August 11, has managed to captivate audiences across the nation, showcasing its undeniable box office prowess.

Gadar 2 Day 1 collection

The journey began on a remarkable note as Gadar 2 raked in an astounding 40.1 crore on its opening day. The film's captivating storyline and charismatic performances proved to be an irresistible draw for cinephiles, setting the tone for an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Gadar 2 Day 2 collection

As the first weekend kicked off, Gadar 2 continued its victorious stride, accumulating a commendable 43.08 crore on its 1st Saturday. This reflected a promising 7.43% increase from its opening day collection, a testament to the movie's compelling narrative and the audience's growing interest.

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend

Gadar 2 Day 3 collection

The momentum escalated on the 1st Sunday as the film witnessed a substantial surge in its collections. Gadar 2 managed to amass a remarkable 51.7 crore, marking a remarkable 20.01% rise from the previous day. The power-packed performances and gripping plotline evidently resonated strongly with the viewers.

Gadar 2 Day 4 collection

Even as the week began, Gadar 2 managed to maintain its grip on the box office. The film's earnings on the 1st Monday stood at 38.7 crore, witnessing a modest decline of -25.15%. This steady performance on a weekday underscores the film's strong audience engagement.

Gadar 2 Day 5 collection

The movie roared even louder on its 1st Tuesday, further solidifying its position as a cinematic powerhouse on the Independence Day. While the exact collection stands at 55.5 crore (rough data), it reflects an extraordinary growth of 43.41%.

Gadar 2 total collection

With these exhilarating figures, the movie has accumulated a grand total of 229.08 crore in its first five days. The film's remarkable journey at the box office has reinvigorated the industry. It has become the biggest Independence Day movie in the history of Indian cinema.

Disclaimer: All data have been taken from Sacnilk. It is important to note that the Box Office figures mentioned above are subject to final verification and may undergo adjustments.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST
