Gadar 2 continues its impressive run at the Box Office, amassing a staggering sum of ₹390.20 crore in just 11 days since its release. The film, a sequel to the iconic original, has managed to captivate audiences and shatter several box office records along the way. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film's journey began on August 11 with a remarkable opening day collection of ₹40.1 crore. As the weekend unfolded, its box office fortunes continued to rise, with the first Saturday witnessing a 7.43% increase at ₹43.08 crore. The momentum picked up even further on the first Sunday, when the film recorded a phenomenal collection of ₹51.7 crore, marking a remarkable 20.01% rise from the previous day.

However, the initial excitement saw a slight dip on the first Monday, registering a collection of ₹38.7 crore, indicating a decline of 25.15%. The film quickly rebounded on the first Tuesday, with an impressive collection of ₹55.4 crore, representing a staggering 43.15% growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow, Congress' Jairam Ramesh hits out The first week wrapped up with an accumulative collection of ₹284.63 crore, firmly cementing Gadar 2's position as a box office powerhouse. As the second week commenced, the film maintained its momentum with a collection of ₹20.5 crore on the second Friday, experiencing a mere 11.94% drop from the previous day.

The film continued its upward trajectory on the second Saturday, amassing a significant collection of ₹31.07 crore, an increase of 51.56% from the day before. As the second Sunday unfolded, early estimates suggest that Gadar 2 experienced a collection of around ₹41 crore, demonstrating a 31.96% growth.

The film's performance on the second Monday is yet to be confirmed, but given the consistency of its box office run so far, it is expected that the figures will maintain the impressive trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}