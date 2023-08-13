'Gadar 2' team arranges special screening for President Droupadi Murmu

'Gadar 2' team arranges special screening for President Droupadi Murmu2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Special screening of 'Gadar 2' arranged for President of India. Film earns ₹40 crore on opening day.
Sunny Deol has made a triumphant return to the silver screen with a spectacular comeback. His action-packed film 'Gadar 2' has created a sensation at the box office.
The sequel to his 2001 blockbuster, 'Gadar 2', has made an astonishing ₹40 crore on its opening day in cinemas, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This achievement ranks it as the second-best opening of 2023, trailing only Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.
As reported by India Today, it was recently revealed that a special screening of the movie will be arranged for the President of India.
According to a statement made by Anil Sharma in an interview with India Today, it has been revealed that a distinctive showing of 'Gadar 2' has been requested by the President's office for the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The creators of the film have made arrangements for this special screening, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in New Delhi.
"Yesterday, we received a call from the censor board. They informed us that the President wishes to watch our film. We feel honoured and thrilled that 'Gadar 2' has garnered such recognition. The screening is scheduled for Sunday, and the entire team is overjoyed."
Also Read: Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film becomes the second-highest opener of 2023, earns over ₹40 crore
Sharing the update, Adarsh tweeted, "#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations/estimations go for a toss… #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri ₹40.10 cr. #India biz. Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree… Unlike *most* films - which have major contribution from the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] and barely 20 per cent to 30 per cent from mass sectors - #Gadar2 is simply historic in mass pockets.Now imagine its potential on #IndependenceDay big holiday [on Tue]."
Coupled with the iconic hand pump symbolism, the movie delved into the enduring legacy of Tara Singh and Sakeena. It unravelled against the backdrop of the turbulent 'Crush India Movement' of 1971, narrating Tara Singh's courageous journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charan Jeet Singh (portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma), from the clutches of the Pakistani Army.
Under the directorship of Anil Sharma, the cast of the film includes Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. Ahead of the official online teaser launch, the film's creators chose to premiere the teaser alongside the re-release of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' in theatres on June 9th.
(With inputs from agencies)
