Gadar 2 to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Murmu? PIB issues fact check
14 Aug 2023
President Droupadi Murmu will not be attending a special screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the government's fact-checking unit.
President Droupadi Murmu will not be attending attending a special screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The government's fact-checking unit rubbished claims of a ‘special VIP screening’ requested by the top leader. It also noted that the President's official residence regularly holds film screenings and the event in question would not be attended by Murmu.