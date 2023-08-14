comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ News / India/  Gadar 2 to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Murmu? PIB issues fact check
Back

President Droupadi Murmu will not be attending attending a special screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The government's fact-checking unit rubbished claims of a ‘special VIP screening’ requested by the top leader. It also noted that the President's official residence regularly holds film screenings and the event in question would not be attended by Murmu. 

“It is a regular screening that happens in Rashtrapati Bhavan and President had not wished for any such special screening. President is not attending the screening," the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau explained. 

The clarification was released following media reports about the movie screening earlier on Sunday. 

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 gives single-screen cinemas a much-needed boost

Gadar 2 took the box office by storm over the weekend, minting over 40 crore on its opening day in theatres. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the action-packed sequel to Deol's 2001 blockbuster film Gadar has recorded the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. 

The film has continued to perform well over the weekend, collecting 83.18 crore net at the domestic box office in the first two days of its release.

"Sunny Deol’s magic has taken over the box office, after shattering records on the first day itself, the film has raked in 43.08 crore net on day 2 of its release.... These remarkable numbers, typically reserved for solo releases, propel 'Gadar 2' towards the second-fastest 100 crore club for 2023, with a net of 83.18 crore already achieved," the makers said in a press note.

While the original movie was set during the Partition, Gadar two occurs in 1971. It follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel returning as Sakeena and Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 05:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout