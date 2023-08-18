Gadar 2 vs Jailer vs OMG 2 vs Bhola Shankar: Box Office collections; Who wins - Sunny Deol or Rajinikanth or Akshay?2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Gadar 2 and Jailer emerge as strong contenders with consistent box office performance while Bholaa Shankar and OMG 2 face mixed responses.
Gadar 2 and Jailer have emerged as strong contenders with consistent box office performance. Bholaa Shankar showcased varying trends, and OMG 2 experienced growth interspersed with fluctuations. The success of these movies underscores the diverse preferences of the audience and the varied trajectories that films can take in their box office journeys.