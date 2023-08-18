Gadar 2 and Jailer have emerged as strong contenders with consistent box office performance. Bholaa Shankar showcased varying trends, and OMG 2 experienced growth interspersed with fluctuations. The success of these movies underscores the diverse preferences of the audience and the varied trajectories that films can take in their box office journeys.

Here's a comparative study of the box office performance of the movies:

Bholaa Shankar

Bholaa Shankar experienced a mixed response at the box office, accumulating a total collection of ₹28.95 crore in its initial seven days. The film's opening day saw a decent collection of ₹16.25 crore, but it faced a significant decline of -68.92% on the second day.

Despite this setback, Bholaa Shankar managed to maintain stability in its earnings over the weekend, showing a slight increase on Sunday. The weekdays presented challenges, with sharp drops on Monday and Wednesday. However, the film showcased a substantial recovery on Tuesday with a growth rate of 125.00%. As per early estimates, the Chiranjeevi starter earned ₹25 lakh on Thursday.

OMG 2

OMG 2 has accumulated a total collection of ₹84.72 crore within its first 7 days of release. The film exhibited a fluctuating trend in its box office performance. While the opening day collection was ₹10.26 crore, it witnessed a significant jump on Saturday with a growth rate of 49.12%.

However, the film's earnings dipped slightly on Sunday and Monday. A surge on Tuesday contributed to the movie's overall performance. OMG 2 experienced a considerable decline on Wednesday with a decrease of -57.89%. As per early estimates, the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi movie earned ₹5.25 crore on Thursday.

Jailer

Jailer boasts an impressive total collection of ₹235.65 crore within its first eight days of release. The movie's box office journey commenced on a strong note, garnering ₹48.35 crore on its opening day. It maintained its momentum through the first weekend, recording growth on both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite a dip in collections on Monday, Jailer rebounded remarkably on Tuesday with a growth rate of 54.99%. The film experienced a notable decline on Wednesday, marked by a decrease of -58.90%. As per early estimates, the Rajinikanth movie earned ₹10 crore on Thursday.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has achieved an impressive total collection of ₹283.35 crore within its first seven days of release. The film witnessed a remarkable growth pattern in its initial days, with each day contributing to its overall success. The opening day collection was ₹40.1 crore, setting the stage for a strong box office run.

The movie maintained its momentum through the weekend, experiencing a notable increase in collections on Sunday. However, there was a slight dip on the following Monday, marked by a decrease of -25.15%. Nevertheless, Gadar 2 rebounded on Tuesday with a surge of 43.15%, showcasing its resilience. As per early estimates, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starter earned ₹22 crore on Thursday.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk