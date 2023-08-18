comScore
Gadar 2 vs Jailer vs OMG 2 vs Bhola Shankar: Box Office collections; Who wins - Sunny Deol or Rajinikanth or Akshay?
Gadar 2 and Jailer have emerged as strong contenders with consistent box office performance. Bholaa Shankar showcased varying trends, and OMG 2 experienced growth interspersed with fluctuations. The success of these movies underscores the diverse preferences of the audience and the varied trajectories that films can take in their box office journeys.

Here's a comparative study of the box office performance of the movies:

Bholaa Shankar

Bholaa Shankar experienced a mixed response at the box office, accumulating a total collection of 28.95 crore in its initial seven days. The film's opening day saw a decent collection of 16.25 crore, but it faced a significant decline of -68.92% on the second day. 

Despite this setback, Bholaa Shankar managed to maintain stability in its earnings over the weekend, showing a slight increase on Sunday. The weekdays presented challenges, with sharp drops on Monday and Wednesday. However, the film showcased a substantial recovery on Tuesday with a growth rate of 125.00%. As per early estimates, the Chiranjeevi starter earned 25 lakh on Thursday.

OMG 2

OMG 2 has accumulated a total collection of 84.72 crore within its first 7 days of release. The film exhibited a fluctuating trend in its box office performance. While the opening day collection was 10.26 crore, it witnessed a significant jump on Saturday with a growth rate of 49.12%.

Also Read: OMG 2 collection: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s film sees exceptional jump on Independence Day

However, the film's earnings dipped slightly on Sunday and Monday. A surge on Tuesday contributed to the movie's overall performance. OMG 2 experienced a considerable decline on Wednesday with a decrease of -57.89%. As per early estimates, the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi movie earned 5.25 crore on Thursday.

Jailer

Jailer boasts an impressive total collection of 235.65 crore within its first eight days of release. The movie's box office journey commenced on a strong note, garnering 48.35 crore on its opening day. It maintained its momentum through the first weekend, recording growth on both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite a dip in collections on Monday, Jailer rebounded remarkably on Tuesday with a growth rate of 54.99%. The film experienced a notable decline on Wednesday, marked by a decrease of -58.90%. As per early estimates, the Rajinikanth movie earned 10 crore on Thursday.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has achieved an impressive total collection of 283.35 crore within its first seven days of release. The film witnessed a remarkable growth pattern in its initial days, with each day contributing to its overall success. The opening day collection was 40.1 crore, setting the stage for a strong box office run.

Also Read: Gadar 2 vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol? Who won the race in the 5-day Box Office collection?

The movie maintained its momentum through the weekend, experiencing a notable increase in collections on Sunday. However, there was a slight dip on the following Monday, marked by a decrease of -25.15%. Nevertheless, Gadar 2 rebounded on Tuesday with a surge of 43.15%, showcasing its resilience. As per early estimates, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starter earned 22 crore on Thursday.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 07:10 AM IST
