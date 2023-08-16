Gadar 2 vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol? Who won the race in the 5-day Box Office collection?2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Let's have a look at Pathaan's five-day box office collection against Gadar 2's.
There have been a lot of comparisons between Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, if only for their massive Box Office collection reports. Let's see the numbers for Pathaan and "Gadar 2" over their first five days:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message