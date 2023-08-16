comScore
Gadar 2 vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol? Who won the race in the 5-day Box Office collection?
There have been a lot of comparisons between Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, if only for their massive Box Office collection reports. Let's see the numbers for Pathaan and "Gadar 2" over their first five days:

Pathaan Box Office collection

Starring a stellar cast and generating immense pre-release buzz, Pathaan managed to amass a total of 280.75 crore in its initial five days. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles, demonstrated a mix of ups and downs in its collection trajectory.

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's movie emerges as Box Office sensation; check 5-day collectionsv

After a robust opening day with 57 crore, there was a 23.68% surge on the second day, amounting to 70.5 crore. However, the collection saw a significant dip on the third day, dropping by 44.33% to 39.25 crore. Pathaan rebounded impressively on the fourth day with a 35.67% rise, securing 53.25 crore. The trend continued with a 14.08% increase on the fifth day, garnering 60.75 crore. The total collection of the Yash Raj movie in the first five days was 280.75 crore.

Gadar 2" Box Office collection

Gadar 2 has managed to accumulate 228.98 crore in its initial five days. The film's performance showcased a more consistent pattern. It opened with 40.1 crore on the first day and experienced a modest 7.43% rise on the second day, collecting 43.08 crore.

Also Read: Gadar 2 now biggest Independence Day movie in history

The upward trajectory continued on the third day with a 20.01% increase, amassing 51.7 crore. However, the movie - starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel - faced a 25.15% decline on the fourth day, yielding 38.7 crore. The film bounced back remarkably on the fifth day, which coincided with Independence Day, with a substantial 43.15% surge, reaching 55.4 crore.

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan

While Pathaan managed to secure a higher overall five-day box office collection compared to Gadar 2, its performance was marked by more pronounced fluctuations. On the other hand, Gadar 2 showcased a steadier collection trend, particularly evident in its consistent growth from the fourth to the fifth day.

Pathaan collected over 1,050 crore worldwide while the net collection in India stood at 543 crore. Let's see how Gadar 2 fares.

Disclosure: All data have been taken from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST
