There have been a lot of comparisons between Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, if only for their massive Box Office collection reports. Let's see the numbers for Pathaan and "Gadar 2" over their first five days:

Pathaan Box Office collection

Starring a stellar cast and generating immense pre-release buzz, Pathaan managed to amass a total of ₹280.75 crore in its initial five days. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles, demonstrated a mix of ups and downs in its collection trajectory.

After a robust opening day with ₹57 crore, there was a 23.68% surge on the second day, amounting to ₹70.5 crore. However, the collection saw a significant dip on the third day, dropping by 44.33% to ₹39.25 crore. Pathaan rebounded impressively on the fourth day with a 35.67% rise, securing ₹53.25 crore. The trend continued with a 14.08% increase on the fifth day, garnering ₹60.75 crore. The total collection of the Yash Raj movie in the first five days was ₹280.75 crore.

Gadar 2" Box Office collection

Gadar 2 has managed to accumulate ₹228.98 crore in its initial five days. The film's performance showcased a more consistent pattern. It opened with ₹40.1 crore on the first day and experienced a modest 7.43% rise on the second day, collecting ₹43.08 crore.

Also Read: Gadar 2 now biggest Independence Day movie in history

The upward trajectory continued on the third day with a 20.01% increase, amassing ₹51.7 crore. However, the movie - starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel - faced a 25.15% decline on the fourth day, yielding ₹38.7 crore. The film bounced back remarkably on the fifth day, which coincided with Independence Day, with a substantial 43.15% surge, reaching ₹55.4 crore.

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan

While Pathaan managed to secure a higher overall five-day box office collection compared to Gadar 2, its performance was marked by more pronounced fluctuations. On the other hand, Gadar 2 showcased a steadier collection trend, particularly evident in its consistent growth from the fourth to the fifth day.

Pathaan collected over ₹1,050 crore worldwide while the net collection in India stood at ₹543 crore. Let's see how Gadar 2 fares.

Disclosure: All data have been taken from Sacnilk.