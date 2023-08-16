After a robust opening day with ₹57 crore, there was a 23.68% surge on the second day, amounting to ₹70.5 crore. However, the collection saw a significant dip on the third day, dropping by 44.33% to ₹39.25 crore. Pathaan rebounded impressively on the fourth day with a 35.67% rise, securing ₹53.25 crore. The trend continued with a 14.08% increase on the fifth day, garnering ₹60.75 crore. The total collection of the Yash Raj movie in the first five days was ₹280.75 crore.

