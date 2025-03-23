‘Gaddar’ comment row: Shiv Sena Workers ransack Mumbai hotel auditorium over Kunal Kamra’s remarks on Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena workers on Sunday (March 23) vandalised a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra filmed his recent show, in which he mocked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor” (Gaddar), police said.

The workers ransacked the hotel’s auditorium, demanding police action against Kamra.

The incident occurred after a video of Kamra’s performance went viral on social media.

The video, in which Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from Dil To Pagal Hai, was also shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who captioned it “Kunal Ka Kamal.”

Advertisement

Sena leaders issue threats Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske issued a stern warning to Kamra, stating that party workers would chase him across the country.

"You will be forced to flee India," Mhaske said in a video message, escalating tensions surrounding the controversy.

Police have yet to confirm if any FIR has been filed against Kamra following the vandalism. The incident underscores the growing political rift over Kamra’s remarks and the volatile response from Shiv Sena supporters.

“Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye.” Kunal Kamra said during his show. He mocked Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from “Dil To Pagal Hai”, eliciting laughter from the audience.



Also Read | Kunal Kamra sparks massive row with ‘gaddar’ jibe at Eknath Shinde

aditya Thackeray calls Shinde camp 'insecure cowards' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray condemned the attack on the studio, calling it an act of cowardice.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Thackeray wrote, "Mindhe’s (read Shinde) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone."

He further questioned the state’s law and order, adding, “By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray frequently refers to Shinde as “Mindhe,” a Marathi word meaning subservient, as a taunt.

Shiv Sena MP warns Kunal Kamra of ‘dire consequences’ Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has issued a strong warning to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of acting on behalf of former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Advertisement

Mhaske likened Kamra’s remarks to provoking a dangerous response. "Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake (referring to Shinde). Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences," he said.

He further alleged that Kamra had accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray to target Shinde. "We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the MP warned.

Attack on Thackeray Mhaske also took aim at Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for backing Kamra. "His party is left with nobody, so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realize the consequences of criticizing Shinde," he said.

Advertisement