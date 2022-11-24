Gadkari announces multiple projects for Telangana, Andhra, Haryana

“The project would provide fast movement & good inter-district connectivity in Haryana. The development of this section would also improve the overall efficiency of the long route traffic and freight movement that would ensure smooth and safe traffic flow as well as substantial reduction in travel time and reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC). The project would give a boost to the basic infrastructure in Haryana that would give momentum to the overall economic development of the region," the minister tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}