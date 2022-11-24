Gadkari announces multiple projects for Telangana, Andhra, Haryana

NEW DELHI: Union minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced various road projects for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana.
Gadkari approved projects worth ₹573.13 crore for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In a series of tweets, he announced the widening of existing two-lane road to two-lane paved shoulders in the Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam section of NH-163 in Mulugu district, Telangana, at a cost of ₹136.22 crore.
“The project stretch connects major tourist places namely Laknavaram lake & Bogotha Waterfalls. The development of this stretch would improve the interstate connectivity between Telangana and Chhattisgarh," Gadkari tweeted.
He said that the Mugulu district is affected by left-W]wing extremism (LWE). “The development of this stretch will help the government have control over the LWE activities."
The minister also approved the rehabilitation and upgradation to 2/4 lane with paved shoulders on NH-167K including the approaches to the bridge across river Krishna in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of ₹436.91 crore on EPC mode.
“The NH-167K would reduce the distance between Hyderabad/Kalwakurthy & important destinations like Tirupati, Nandyala/ Chennai by about 80 Km as the traffic presently following NH-44 will take to NH-167K after completion," the tweet from the minister read.
Nandyala is an important trading center for agricultural products & forest products as it is nearer to Nallamala Forest. “The sanctioned iconic bridge at Kollapur will be the gateway for both the states and help promote tourism."
Gadkari announced the four-Laning of Bhiwani-Hansi road section of NH-148B under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bhiwani and Hisar districts in the state of Haryana at a cost of ₹1,322.13 crore.
“The project would provide fast movement & good inter-district connectivity in Haryana. The development of this section would also improve the overall efficiency of the long route traffic and freight movement that would ensure smooth and safe traffic flow as well as substantial reduction in travel time and reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC). The project would give a boost to the basic infrastructure in Haryana that would give momentum to the overall economic development of the region," the minister tweeted.
