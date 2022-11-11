Gadkari announces new projects worth Rs. 1.6 lakh crores in North East

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced sanctioning of upcoming projects worth Rs. 1.6 lakh crores in the North East.
Addressing the concluding press conference of the review of national highway projects in North East Region in Guwahati, the minister said that these projects include road, ropeways, RoBs, major bridges across River Brahmaputra and other water bodies.
Gadkari said that Multi Modal Logistics Parks have been proposed at Udaipur in Tripura and Silchar in Assam.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are working towards bringing the connectivity gap in North East India and giving momentum to transport infrastructure in the region," he added.
The Minister said that around 50-way side amenities and 50 viewpoints are also being developed. “Once completed, it would give significant boost to the Tourism sector and economy in North Eastern region."
The union minister on 9 November, 2022 approved a slew of new road projects, valued at ₹68,000 crore, in four Northeastern states to make international standard surface connectivity.
“New projects worth ₹50,000 crore for Assam, ₹9,000 crore for Meghalaya, ₹5,000 crore for Nagaland and ₹4,000 crore for Sikkim were approved. Our aim is to change the entire scenario of road transport in NE by 2024. We target to make roads of international standards in this region," Gadkari said.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.