Gadkari announces new projects worth Rs. 1.6 lakh crores in North East

“New projects worth ₹50,000 crore for Assam, ₹9,000 crore for Meghalaya, ₹5,000 crore for Nagaland and ₹4,000 crore for Sikkim were approved. Our aim is to change the entire scenario of road transport in NE by 2024. We target to make roads of international standards in this region," Gadkari said.