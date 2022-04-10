This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gadkari announces the completion of Palwal elevated flyover on NH -19 in Haryana
2 min read.05:24 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from Livemint )
The 3.25 km long, 4-lane elevated structure has been constructed at a total cost of ₹215.24 crore.
The highway that connects Delhi and Agra, will reduce the travel time substantially.
New Delhi: The construction of the much-awaited 3.25 km Palwal elevated flyover project has reached its completion, government officials said on Sunday.
The DA Toll Road Pvt Ltd (DATRPL), a special purpose vehicle owned by Singapore based Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd (Cube Highways), completed the project at a total cost of ₹215.24 crore, bringing an end to the snarling traffic woes of the commuters.
The elevated section was made open for public on Sunday by minister of state for power & heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar. Bureaucrats, representatives from NHAI, DATRPL, Cube Highways and other stakeholders also attended the inauguration of the flyover.
The 4-lane elevated section will now reduce the travel time between Delhi and Agra, and provide relief to the commuters from acute traffic congestion between Alawalpur Chowk to Agra Chowk in Palwal.
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also announced about the project's completion on Twitter. He said, “Glad to inform that the work of Palwal Elevated Highway on NH -19 in Haryana has been completed. The 3.25 km long, 4-lane elevated structure has been constructed at a total cost of ₹215.24 crore."
He futher added: “Passing through the Palwal town, it will prove to be a boon for local residents, providing seamless & safe connectivity and also drastically reduce vehicular pollution".
DATRPL operates a 179.5-km six-lane toll road connecting Delhi with Agra on National Highway 19 under a 26-year concession awarded by the NHAI in 2010. The project will have three toll plazas, two of which are fully operational with artificial intelligence-based toll systems and FASTag facility for ease of commuters.
DA Toll Road project head, Vaibhav Sharma said, “We are happy to announce the completion of Palwal elevated corridor on Delhi Agra section of NH-19. This provides relief to the long-distance commuters who will pass through Palwal on the elevated section as well to the local commuters in Palwal due to the improved access to the 10 lane at-ground section."
Cube Highways had announced the acquisition of 100% of DATRPL from Reliance Infrastructure in December 2020.
Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. (Cube Highways) is a Singapore-based company investing in road and highway projects, along with other select infrastructure sectors in India. It is an independent, professionally managed platform leveraging the extensive transportation experience of its management and execution advisory teams. Shareholders of Cube Highways are leading international investors including I Squared Capital and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
