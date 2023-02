Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved Rs. 1292.65 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32.00 Km long 6-lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Hybrid Annuity Mode in Andhra Pradesh.

The minister informed that the Bengaluru – Kadapa – Vijayawada Economic Corridor starts from Bengaluru STRR which utilizes the existing Bengaluru – Hyderabad (NH-44) till the Kodikonda check post on NH 44, in a series of tweets.

Gadkari added that thereafter, the proposed Greenfield Economic Corridor traverses from Kodikonda checkpost (Kodur village) on NH-44 (Bangalore – Hyderabad Road) to Muppavaram village near Addanki on NH-16.

The minister said from Muppavaram the alignment utilizes the existing NH-16 till Vijayawada. “The entire corridor from Kodikonda checkpost to Muppavaram with a length of 342.5 Km is completely a Greenfield highway. This stretch in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh is proposed to be developed in 14 Packages."

Gadkari also approved Rs. 410.83 crore for the construction of a four-lane Raniganj Bypass with a length of 5.261 km on NH-14 (old NH-60) in Paschim Bardhaman district on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Mode in West Bengal.